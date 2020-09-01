Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after buying an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,776 shares of company stock valued at $143,971,013 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $278.28. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

