Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

