Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,012 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Shares of COF stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

