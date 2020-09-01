Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $559,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

CARR opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.