Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.