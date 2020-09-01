ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hawkins by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hawkins by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $547.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

In related news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWKN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

