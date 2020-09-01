ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $372,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.