ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,716.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,085 shares of company stock valued at $932,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.