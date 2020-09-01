ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 5,411.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Stephens started coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Hovde Group downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

