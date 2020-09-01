ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $326,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 44,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $262,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 456,367 shares of company stock worth $2,716,122 in the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.