ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 132,137 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 172,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.