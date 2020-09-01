ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at $398,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $59,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,206 shares of company stock worth $1,852,990. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

