ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of U.S. Auto Parts Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $5,524,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,470 shares of company stock worth $131,968 and have sold 1,829,812 shares worth $16,220,578. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

