ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $13,095,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $5,406,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 214.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

