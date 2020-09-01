ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SunCoke Energy worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,120.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,491,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,322,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 611,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SXC opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.84. SunCoke Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

