CLS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

