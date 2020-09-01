Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $10.90 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of -2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 242.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

