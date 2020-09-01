Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €86.00 ($101.18) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CON. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.11 ($114.24).

CON traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Tuesday, reaching €91.20 ($107.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a fifty-two week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.04.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

