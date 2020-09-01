Contrasting Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) & Blue Sphere (NYSE:BLSP)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.14 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Acquisition.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

