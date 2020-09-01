Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.30.

Copart stock opened at $103.32 on Monday. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,780 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,230,000 after purchasing an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Copart by 5,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

