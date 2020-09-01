Cormark Comments on Great Canadian Gaming Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a report released on Friday, August 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51.

GC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

TSE:GC opened at C$26.70 on Monday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$45.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.29.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,874.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,776.36.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

