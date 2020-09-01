Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 1-Year High at $352.20

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $352.20 and last traded at $349.66, with a volume of 13486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $327.74.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -258.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

