COVA Hits Market Cap of $705,650.74 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $705,650.74 and approximately $1.63 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.01665292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00197155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175290 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00189938 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

