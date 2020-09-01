Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.72 ($46.73).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.86 ($46.89). The stock had a trading volume of 717,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.