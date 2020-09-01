Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Credicorp worth $71,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 62.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Credicorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Credicorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The firm had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAP. Banco Santander downgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

