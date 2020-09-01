Crh Plc (CRH) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on January 1st

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a dividend on Friday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

CRH has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CRH stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

