Critical Comparison: Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) versus Crescent Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CPG)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78% Crescent Point Energy -155.00% 2.37% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Crescent Point Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.00 -$112.90 million ($22.69) N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.37 -$778.70 million $0.54 3.24

Bellatrix Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 123.81%.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Bellatrix Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

