Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Receives C$10.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.00 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.35. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.35.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

