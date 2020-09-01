Crowdstrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crowdstrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,913,412 shares of company stock worth $922,457,140. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.