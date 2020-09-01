CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $76.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.