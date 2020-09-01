Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $13.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURLF. Roth Capital began coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Curaleaf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

