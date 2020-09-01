CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 446.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 3,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,030. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

