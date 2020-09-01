CWM Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.72. 4,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,200. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

