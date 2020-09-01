CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. 23,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

