CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $106,232,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

