CWM Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $1,641,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 419.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Snap-on by 223.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,872. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

