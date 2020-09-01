CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,348 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,384,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,179 shares of company stock valued at $27,380,210. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,744. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

