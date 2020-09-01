CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $11.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $859.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,356. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $790.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

