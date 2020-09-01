CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,657,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 2,737,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 243,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 29,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,076. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.29. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

