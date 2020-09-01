CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 49,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.