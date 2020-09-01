CWM Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.