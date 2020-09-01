Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 29,250 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

