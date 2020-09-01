Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,196.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,178.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,069.41.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

