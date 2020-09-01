Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $45.98 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

JNJ opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

