Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 247.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 69.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.8% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.