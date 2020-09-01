Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,223 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.