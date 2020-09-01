Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 986 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 439,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

