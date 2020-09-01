Danske Lowers FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) to Sell

Danske lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and equipment for cement and mineral industries. It operates through the following segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement. The Customer Services segment consists of full suite of parts, services, and maintenance solutions.

