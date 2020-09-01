Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

