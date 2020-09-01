Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($107.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.62 ($117.20).

ETR:DHER opened at €90.02 ($105.91) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.01. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 1 year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

